ABB lowers sales guidance as supply bottlenecks bite

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers.

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers.

The Swiss engineering and technology company said it now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6% to 8%, down from its previous view for an increase of just below 10%.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters