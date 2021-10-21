ABB lowers sales guidance as supply bottlenecks bite

ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S lowered its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, saying shortages of key components would limit its ability to supply customers.

The Swiss engineering and technology company said it now expects its full-year sales to increase by 6% to 8%, down from its previous view for an increase of just below 10%.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

