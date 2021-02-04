ABB looking at spinning off turbocharging business this year - CEO

ZURICH, Feb 4 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S is considering spinning off its turbocharging division as it exits the business probably towards the end of 2021, Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said on Thursday.

The business generates around 75% of its sales form services, which made it very resilient, Rosengren told reporters. "We believe its strong enough to stand on its own two legs," he added.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

