ABB Invests $170 Mln In Electrification, Automation Products In U.S.

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABB) Tuesday announced an investment of $170 million in the United States. The company said it is committed to growing in the U.S., its largest market, by investing in its electrification and automation businesses.

According to Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB, "Currently, 85 percent of ABB's sales in the U.S. are from products produced locally, which provides customers with a more secure supply chain and keeps good-paying manufacturing jobs in America."

ABB will open drives and services manufacturing facility in New Berlin, Wisconsin to increase the U.S. production capacity of industrial electric drives and provide additional customer services.

The nearly $100 million greenfield investment is expected to be completed in late 2024 and the investment is projected to add 100 new jobs over the next three years.

Previously announced $40 million investment in a new facility to manufacture Elastimold is expected to create 55 new jobs. The $20 million investment in Auburn Hills, Michigan will create 72 jobs and be completed by the end of 2023.

ABB noted that its E-mobility's investment in Columbia, South Carolina will create over 100 jobs.

