ABB India's second-quarter profit rises on higher order wins

BENGALURU, Aug 10 (Reuters) - ABB India ABB.NS reported a more than two-fold rise in quarterly profit on Friday, aided by higher order wins in the electrification and process automation businesses.

The Indian arm of Swedish-Swiss ABB Ltd ABBN.S, reported a profit of 2.96 billion rupees ($35.74 million) for the second quarter, compared with 1.40 billion rupees, a year earlier.

The transformer manufacturer posted a 10% increase in total orders to 30.44 billion rupees.

However, parent ABB Ltd earlier reported a 9% drop in new orders from its second biggest market China for the quarter through June 30.

The maker of factory robots and automation systems said it was seeing some customers shifting investments to India and other Asian countries from China due to geopolitical tensions. This has led India to become ABB's fifth biggest market.

ABB India's total second-quarter revenue from operations rose more than 22% to 25.09 billion rupees.

Revenue from electrification business, which accounts for nearly 40% of ABB India's sales, rose 20%, while that from process automation increased 38% when compared with a year-ago quarter.

The company also declared a special dividend of 5.50 rupees per share.

Rival KEC International KECL.NS posted a bigger-than-expected rise in first-quarter profit on strong infrastructure demand, while Thermax THMX.NS missed estimates with a 1.7% increase in earnings.

ABB India's shares closed nearly 1% higher ahead of the results. The stock rose 31.4% in the April-June quarter.

($1 = 82.8110 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

