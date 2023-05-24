ABB India (NSE:ABB) Price Target Increased by 10.30% to 3,661.11

The average one-year price target for ABB India (NSE:ABB) has been revised to 3,661.11 / share. This is an increase of 10.30% from the prior estimate of 3,319.19 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,735.18 to a high of 4,515.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.55% from the latest reported closing price of 3,718.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB India. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 89.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABB is 0.09%, a decrease of 44.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.80% to 3,911K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 751K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABB by 21.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 700K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABB by 20.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 547K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 280K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 193K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

