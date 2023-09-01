ABB India (NSE:ABB) Price Target Increased by 10.10% to 4,235.12

The average one-year price target for ABB India (NSE:ABB) has been revised to 4,235.12 / share. This is an increase of 10.10% from the prior estimate of 3,846.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,934.15 to a high of 5,670.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.30% from the latest reported closing price of 4,379.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB India. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 13.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABB is 0.14%, an increase of 37.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.46% to 4,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 755K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABB by 25.80% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 700K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 547K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 280K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 190K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 77.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABB by 434.72% over the last quarter.

