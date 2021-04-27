ABB increases first-quarter profit by a third

ZURICH, April 27 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects its orders and revenues grow by more than 10% during the second quarter, the company said on Tuesday, after reporting net profits increased by 34% at the start of the year.

The Swiss engineering company reported net profit rising to$502 million during the first quarter from $376 million a year earlier.

The maker of industrial robots and drives earlier this month pre-announced an 11% rise in first-quarter revenues and improvement in its profit margin.

