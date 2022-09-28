ABB Inc. Invests $13 Mln In Iberville Site To Boost Production

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ANN.L, ABB), a Swiss technology firm, said on Wednesday that it is investing $13 million in its Installation Products Division at Iberville production facility in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, to meet the growing demand from data center and other sectors.

This second multi-million investment in 12 months allows the firm to integrate new automated equipment, ABB robotics, and a design lab, along with over 32,500 square feet of building expansion.

The investment is projected to boost total output capacity of the 102,000 square-foot site by more than 30 percent.

In December 2021, ABB had announced a $12 million investment in its Installation Products Division manufacturing facility in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.