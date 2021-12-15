ABB Inc. Expands Installation Products Division Manufacturing Facility In Pointe-Claire

(RTTNews) - ABB Inc. said it is investing C$16 million in its Installation Products Division manufacturing facility in Pointe-Claire, Canada for expanded production capacity. The expansion will create over 60 full-time jobs in the upgraded 75,000 square foot facility. The company said the additional team members will enable the site to operate multiple product lines.

Matthias Heilmann, President, ABB Installation Products Division, said: "With our customer-first approach, this enables us to further innovate our products and manufacturing capabilities to meet the specific needs of the Canadian market."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.