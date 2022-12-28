ABB gets $1.4 bln after completing power grids sale to Hitachi

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

December 28, 2022 — 05:03 am EST

Written by John Revill for Reuters ->

ZURICH, Dec 28 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S has completed the sale of its remaining 19.9% stake in the power grids business it sold to Hitachi 6501.T, the Swiss engineering and technology group said on Wednesday.

Hitachi has exercised a call option that was agreed when it bought 80.1% of the business - now called Hitachi Energy - in December 2018.

Through the divestment, ABB has realised a net positive cash inflow of approximately $1.425 billion in the fourth quarter 2022, it said.

