ABB expects to raise $750 mln from flotation of e mobility business

ZURICH, Feb 3 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S expects to raise at least $750 million from the flotation of its electric vehicle charging business later this year, Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said on Thursday.

The IPO will likely take place in the first half of 2022, with the company seeking a listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Rosengren said.

ABB will use the money to invest in the fast-growing e mobility business and will keep a majority stake, although how much must still be decided, Rosengren said after ABB reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

