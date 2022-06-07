ABB delays IPO of E-mobility business citing 'challenging' market conditions

ZURICH, June 7 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S is delaying the initial public offering of its E-mobility electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Tuesday, citing "challenging" market conditions.

"Current market conditions make it challenging to complete the planned listing of ABB's E-mobility business in the second quarter," spokesman Daniel Smith said on Tuesday.

"Nevertheless, we constantly observe the market developments and intend to launch the IPO in the coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions."

(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Jason Neely)

