ABB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.28, changing hands as low as $19.13 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $17.71 per share, with $23.305 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.22.

