ABB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.23, changing hands as low as $34.83 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $28.615 per share, with $39.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.