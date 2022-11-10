Markets
ABB

ABB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

November 10, 2022 — 11:37 am EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.78, changing hands as high as $30.57 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

ABB Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.9724 per share, with $37.2048 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.41.

