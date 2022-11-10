ABB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of ABB Ltd (Symbol: ABB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.78, changing hands as high as $30.57 per share. ABB Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABB's low point in its 52 week range is $23.9724 per share, with $37.2048 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.41.
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KIOR
Institutional Holders of PCSB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.