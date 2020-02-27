ABB confirms profit goals for robotics division

ZURICH, Feb 27 (Reuters) - ABB's ABBN.S robotics division is "well placed" to increase sales by broadening its business beyond the struggling automotive sector, the Swiss engineering company said on Thursday, confirming its profitability goal.

ABB expects its robotics and discrete automation business, which competes with Germany's Kuka KU2G.DE and Japan's FANUC 6954.T, to increase sales above the anticipated market growth of 6% in the coming years, it said at an investor event.

It also confirmed its intention to reach its operating profit margin target to 13% to 17% over the next three to five years, through productivity improvements and better execution of projects.

(Reporting by John Revill)

