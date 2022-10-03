Markets
ABB

ABB Completes Spin-off Of Accelleron Industries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd (ANN.L, ABB), a Swiss technology company, said Monday that it has completed spin-off of its unit Accelleron Industries AG, formerly known as ABB Turbocharging.

Accelleron has been admitted to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange today in Zurich under the ticker symbol "ACLN".

ABB noted it has distributed the Accelleron shares on a pro rata basis with 1 Accelleron share for 20 ABB Ltd shares held.

Accelleron spin-off is part of ABB's portfolio management strategy to focus its efforts on growing global megatrends in electrification and automation, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular