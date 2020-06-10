SAND

ABB CEO targets profitability as COVID-19, oil price slump bite

John Revill Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB will focus on profitability before growth, Chief Executive Bjorn Rosengren said on Wednesday, as the Swiss engineering group tackles weaker demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in oil prices.

Rosengren, in his first overview of the company's strategy since taking over in March, confirmed ABB's mid-term financial goals for 3-6% annual sales growth and an operational EBITA profit margin of 13-16%.

The former Sandvik SAND.ST boss said ABB would focus on a decentralised business model, giving more responsibility to 18 divisions, and continue to review its businesses which range from electric vehicle chargers to factory robots and industrial software.

