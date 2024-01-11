ABB buys industrial robot navigation company Sevensense

Adds detail, executive comment

ZURICH, Jan 11 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S has bought a company specialising in boosting the mobility of industrial robots - by using artificial intelligence and 3D vision to move around factories and warehouses.

The deal to buy Sevensense, a Swiss start-up, is the latest robotics investment by ABB and follows growing demand for industrial robots that can move and work independently.

Zurich-based Sevensense develops and makes sensor and AI systems that effectively give factory robots - which carry components to production lines - the eyes and brains to manoeuvre around plants.

"This marks a significant step towards our vision of a workplace where AI-enabled robots assist people, addressing our customers' needs for greater flexibility and intelligence amidst critical skilled labour shortages," said Sami Atiya, president of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation, in a statement on Thursday.

The market for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) is expected to grow by around 20% per year up to 2026, according to ABB estimates, expanding from $5.5 billion in 2023 to $9.5 billion by 2026.

This rate is faster than the one anticipated for conventional fixed robots, where ABB sees annual growth of 8%.

The deal to buy Sevensense is the latest investment by ABB, which competes with Japan's FANUC 6954.T and Germany's Kuka KUKAF.PK in industrial robots.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

(Reporting by John Revill Editing by Miranda Murray)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 36 37; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.