ABB books $80 mln orders for Spanish commuter train tech

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S said on Monday that it had secured orders worth $80 million from Stadler Rail SRAIL.S for traction and battery technologies for commuter trains in Spain.

The orders include compact traction converters and high-power lithium-ion battery to power 59 double-decker commuter trains for Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe.

ABB added that the orders were booked in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

