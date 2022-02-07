ABB books $80 mln orders for Spanish commuter train tech

Contributor
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ABB said on Monday that it had secured orders worth $80 million from Stadler Rail for traction and battery technologies for commuter trains in Spain.

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S said on Monday that it had secured orders worth $80 million from Stadler Rail SRAIL.S for traction and battery technologies for commuter trains in Spain.

The orders include compact traction converters and high-power lithium-ion battery to power 59 double-decker commuter trains for Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe.

ABB added that the orders were booked in the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters