ABB Announces Orders From Stadler Valencia To Power More Than 300 New Trains

(RTTNews) - ABB said the company has received orders worth $170 million from Stadler Valencia to power more than 300 new trains and locomotives with energy-efficient traction technologies. The majority of these orders have been booked in third quarter, 2022.

The company noted that a large part of the trains that will be powered by ABB technologies are based on Stadler's tram-train CITYLINK model, a barrier-free light rail vehicle family specially designed to connect the city center with its metropolitan area without changing trains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.