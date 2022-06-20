ABB again delays IPO of e-mobility business, waiting for 'constructive' market conditions

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S is again delaying the initial public offering of its electric vehicles charging business, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Monday.

"Recent market conditions have made it challenging to proceed with a planned share offering in the second quarter of 2022," said the company, adding it would proceed with the listing when market conditions were constructive.

ABB had said on June 7 that it still intended to launch the IPO in coming weeks subject to constructive market conditions.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More)

