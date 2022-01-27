US Markets

ABB acquires controlling stake in InCharge Energy

Publisher
Reuters
Published

ABB said on Thursday it had acquired a controlling interest in U.S-based InCharge Energy, which specializes in electric vehicle (EV) commercial charging infrastructure.

ZURICH, Jan 27 (Reuters) - ABB ABBN.S said on Thursday it had acquired a controlling interest in U.S-based InCharge Energy, which specializes in electric vehicle (EV) commercial charging infrastructure.

The maker of industrial automation and factory robots said the acquisition built on an initial investment and took its stake in the company to approximately 60%.

Founded in 2018 and based in California, InCharge Energy has around 50 employees and is active in the United States and Canada.

"Together with InCharge Energy and its service-centric customer approach, we are ideally positioned to benefit from the significant future growth of the U.S. EV market," Frank Muehlon, president of ABB's E-mobility Division, said in a statement.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular