ABB (ABLZF) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 43.27

The average one-year price target for ABB (OTC:ABLZF) has been revised to 43.27 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 41.17 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.69 to a high of 54.61 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.83% from the latest reported closing price of 42.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABLZF is 0.61%, an increase of 0.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 200,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 28,076K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,671K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 6.22% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,094K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,077K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,997K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,845K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 3.99% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,198K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,338K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.