ABB (ABLZF) Price Target Increased by 12.83% to 42.23

The average one-year price target for ABB (OTC:ABLZF) has been revised to 42.23 / share. This is an increase of 12.83% from the prior estimate of 37.43 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.07 to a high of 57.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from the latest reported closing price of 40.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABB. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABLZF is 0.57%, an increase of 0.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 198,923K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 27,590K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,384K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 1.30% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,077K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,057K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 3.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 11,670K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,587K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 5.34% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 10,198K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,338K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABLZF by 1.29% over the last quarter.

