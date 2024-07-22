Is ABB (ABBNY) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ABB (ABBNY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ABB is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 218 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABBNY's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ABBNY has returned about 22.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 6.8%. This means that ABB is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18%.

Over the past three months, Applied Industrial Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ABB belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14.4% so far this year, so ABBNY is performing better in this area.

Applied Industrial Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +6.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track ABB and Applied Industrial Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

