Abaxx Technologies Partners with ADM Investor Services

Abaxx Technologies Inc (TSE:ABXX) has released an update.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. announced that ADM Investor Services clients will gain access to Abaxx Commodity Futures Exchange and Clearinghouse starting November 11, 2024. This move allows ADMIS clients to benefit from new risk management tools and price discovery for energy transition-related commodities, such as liquified natural gas and carbon futures. The partnership aims to enhance liquidity and meet the evolving needs of energy and environmental markets.

