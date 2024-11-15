Abaxx Technologies Expands in Financial Markets

Abaxx Technologies Inc (TSE:ABXX) has released an update.

Abaxx Technologies Inc. continues to expand its presence in the financial software and market infrastructure sector by onboarding new clearing members and developing new exchange products. The company is also enhancing its operational capabilities and regulatory reach to foster better integration with global markets.

