$ABAT stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABAT stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $19,553,624 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABAT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ABAT stock page):
$ABAT Insider Trading Activity
$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RYAN MITCHELL MELSERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 131,579 shares for an estimated $225,000
- ELIZABETH ANN LOWERY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $154,950.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,018,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,049,564
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 771,151 shares (+27.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $794,285
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP removed 680,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $700,400
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 479,406 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $493,788
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 446,665 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $460,064
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 139,744 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,936
- STATE STREET CORP added 135,100 shares (+60.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $139,153
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $ABAT Data Alerts
Sign Up
You can track data on $ABAT on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.