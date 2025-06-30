$ABAT stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABAT stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,044,935 of trading volume.

$ABAT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABAT:

$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RYAN MITCHELL MELSERT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 131,579 shares for an estimated $225,000

ELIZABETH ANN LOWERY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $154,950.

$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

