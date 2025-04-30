$ABAT stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABAT stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,526,455 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABAT:
$ABAT Insider Trading Activity
$ABAT insiders have traded $ABAT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT JOLCOVER (Chief Resource Officer) sold 23,125 shares for an estimated $18,500
$ABAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ABAT stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOVIERO ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 680,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,672,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 490,758 shares (+6385.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,207,264
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 235,872 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $580,245
- CHICO WEALTH RIA added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,000
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 161,089 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $396,278
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 120,671 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,850
- TCFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 92,953 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,741
