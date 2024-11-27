Abasca Resources Reports Positive Graphite Findings

AMV Capital Corp. (TSE:ABA) has released an update.

Abasca Resources Inc. has reported promising assay results from its Loki Flake Graphite Zone at the Key Lake South project, with significant graphite intersections. This development aligns with Canada’s strategy to boost critical mineral production and enhances the company’s potential to contribute to North America’s graphite supply chain.

