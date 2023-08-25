ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND Discloses $409.37K Position in HDFC Bank (HDFCB)

Fintel reports that ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19,703.00K shares of HDFC Bank Ltd (HDFCB) valued at $409.37K.

In the last filing dated May 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in HDFC Bank. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HDFCB is 1.66%, a decrease of 2.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 486,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 54,950K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,244K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 5.15% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 30,718K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,281K shares, representing a decrease of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 11.75% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 30,696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,678K shares, representing an increase of 26.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 33.46% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 25,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,229K shares, representing an increase of 15.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HDFCB by 22.24% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 23,807K shares. No change in the last quarter.

