ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND Discloses $180.89K Position in Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB)

Fintel reports that ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND has filed a NP with the SEC disclosing ownership of 37,571.00K shares of Grupo Mexico SAB de CV (GMEXICOB) valued at $180.89K.

In the last filing dated May 26, 2023 they reported the same, indicating no change in their holdings.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Mexico SAB de CV. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMEXICOB is 0.69%, an increase of 10.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.51% to 868,839K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 264,992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 279,513K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMEXICOB by 7.36% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 106,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110,430K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMEXICOB by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 43,484K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,941K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMEXICOB by 13.74% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,692K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,692K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMEXICOB by 10.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 28,616K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,806K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMEXICOB by 2.37% over the last quarter.

