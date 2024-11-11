Abacus Storage King Highlights Resilient FY24 Performance

ABACUS STORAGE KING (AU:ASK) has released an update.

Abacus Storage King (ASX:ASK) reports strong performance in FY24, showcasing its strategic resilience after the recent de-stapling in August 2023. The company held its Annual General Meeting, providing a review and first quarter trading update, which highlighted its ability to navigate challenging macroeconomic conditions. Investors and stakeholders were welcomed by the board and management team, underscoring the company’s robust operational execution.

