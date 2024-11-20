Abacus Property Group Secures Strong Backing at AGM

Abacus Property Group (AU:ABG) has released an update.

Abacus Property Group announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, showcasing strong support from securityholders. The results reflect investor confidence as key resolutions like the re-election of directors and approval of compensation packages received significant backing. This positive outcome underscores Abacus’s steady position in the market and highlights investor approval of its strategic direction.

