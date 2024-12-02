Abacus Property Group Director Increases Stake

Abacus Property Group (AU:ABG) has released an update.
Abacus Property Group announces a change in the indirect interest of Director Trent Alston, who acquired 26,460 ordinary stapled securities in the Six Futures Trust through on-market trades. The acquisition raises his total holding to 71,710 securities, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.
