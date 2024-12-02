Abacus Property Group Director Increases Stake

Abacus Property Group (AU:ABG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Abacus Property Group announces a change in the indirect interest of Director Trent Alston, who acquired 26,460 ordinary stapled securities in the Six Futures Trust through on-market trades. The acquisition raises his total holding to 71,710 securities, reflecting ongoing confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:ABG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.