Abacus Life To Repurchase Up To $15 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL), a buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager, said on Tuesday that it has been authorized to buy back up to $15 million of shares over a period of up to 18 months.

Jay Jackson, CEO of Abacus, said: "Our Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program, which reflects our Board's continued confidence in our proven business model and wealth of opportunities, as well as the strength of our balance sheet."

ABL was trading up by 7.84 percent at $7.70 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

