Abacus Life targets close of Carlisle Management acquisition for December 2

Abacus Life (ABL) has received regulatory non-objection from the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financie) for the acquisition of Carlisle Management Company. “We are thrilled to be able to move forward with the closing of the Carlisle acquisition by the end of the fourth quarter, as we have previously communicated,” said Abacus Life CEO Jay Jackson. “Carlisle will add approximately $2B in assets under management to our ABL Wealth division, and its clients will be able to take full advantage of access to our uncorrelated, high-returning asset class of insurance products.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ABL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.