Abacus Life reports preliminary Q3 revenue $26M-$28M, consensus $29.26M

October 22, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Reports preliminary Q3 adjusted EBITDA $14M-$16M. “We are pleased to report another strong performance across our business, continuing to underscore the clear differentiation of our business model,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Abacus. “During the quarter, we announced key acquisitions of Carlisle Management Company SCA and FCF Advisors. We are excited to welcome them to the Abacus family. In addition, we further strengthened our management team, welcoming Corey McLaren as Managing Director of Capital Markets and Robert Phillips as our new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs. We also partnered with Lorisco to launch PREADISAN, a revolutionary health prediction and actuarial technology tool, which is enabling us to offer unprecedented personalization in longevity forecasting, as well as highly tailored financial solutions for our clients. We remain committed to executing on our long-term growth initiatives and delivering value to our shareholders.”

