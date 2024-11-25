Abacus Life price target raised to $17 from $16 at B. Riley

B. Riley analyst Matt Howlett raised the firm’s price target on Abacus Life (ABL) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The price target increase reflects the pricing of Abacus Life’s $100M common stock offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes the motivation to issue equity was driven by extremely favorable conditions in the secondary market, which CEO Jay Jackson says are some of the most attractive he has seen in his career.

