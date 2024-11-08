Abacus Life price target raised to $13 from $12 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Abacus Life (ABL) to $13 from $12 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following quarterly earnings. Given the strength through the first three quarters of the year and the outlook, the firm is increasing its adjusted EBITDA estimate, Piper told investors.

