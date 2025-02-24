Abacus Life, Inc. Announces Warrant Exchange Agreements with Holders of Publicly Traded Warrants

Abacus Life announces warrant exchange agreements, converting nearly 5 million warrants into over 1 million shares of common stock.

Abacus Life, Inc. has announced it is entering into warrant exchange agreements with holders of its publicly traded warrants, resulting in the surrender of approximately 4.93 million warrants in exchange for about 1.13 million shares of newly issued common stock. This exchange involves a conversion ratio of 0.23 shares for each warrant. The company's warrants were initially issued during its IPO, allowing holders to buy shares at an exercise price of $11.50. As an alternative asset manager focused on uncorrelated investments using longevity data, Abacus currently manages nearly $3 billion in assets and remains the only publicly traded entity in its sector. The press release also includes standard forward-looking statements regarding Abacus’s business outlook and potential risks associated with its operations.

Potential Positives

Abacus Life successfully negotiated the exchange of nearly 5 million Public Warrants, reducing the number of outstanding warrants and increasing the number of shares, which could improve capital structure.

The transaction results in the issuance of 1,134,071 shares of common stock, which may enhance liquidity and provide additional equity for growth initiatives.

The company highlights its unique position as a publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products, emphasizing its niche market and potential for growth.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, Abacus demonstrates a strong financial foundation, which could instill confidence in investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The warrant exchange may dilute existing shareholders' equity as 1,134,071 new shares of common stock will be issued in exchange for nearly 5 million warrants, potentially impacting stock price negatively.

The reliance on estimates for loss reserves suggests potential financial vulnerability if actual losses exceed projections, which could harm investor confidence.

The extensive list of uncertainties and risk factors disclosed in the press release highlights significant operational challenges and could raise concerns for investors about the company's future performance.

FAQ

What warrants did Abacus Life exchange?

Abacus Life exchanged 4,930,745 Public Warrants for 1,134,071 shares of newly issued Common Stock.

What is the exercise price of Abacus Public Warrants?

The exercise price of Abacus Public Warrants is $11.50 per share of Common Stock.

How many shares can be purchased with Abacus Public Warrants?

Holders can purchase up to 17,250,000 shares of Common Stock with the Public Warrants.

What is Abacus Life's business focus?

Abacus Life specializes in leveraging longevity data to offer uncorrelated investment opportunities.

How much assets does Abacus Life manage?

Abacus Life manages nearly $3 billion in assets, including pending acquisitions.

$ABL Insider Trading Activity

$ABL insiders have traded $ABL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY J JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,107,050 shares for an estimated $16,856,400 .

. MATTHEW GANOVSKY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. KEVIN SCOTT KIRBY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. SEAN MCNEALY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. ADAM SAMUEL GUSKY has made 6 purchases buying 36,367 shares for an estimated $279,611 and 0 sales.

$ABL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ABL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a pioneering alternative asset manager specializing in leveraging longevity and actuarial technology to offer uncorrelated investment opportunities, today announced that it has entered into warrant exchange agreements (each, an “Exchange Agreement”) with certain holders (the “Holders”) of its outstanding publicly traded warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”). Pursuant to their respective Exchange Agreements, the Holders agreed to surrender an aggregate of 4,930,745 Public Warrants in exchange for an aggregate of 1,134,071 shares of newly issued Common Stock, representing a ratio of 0.23 shares per warrant.



The Public Warrants to purchase shares of Common Stock from the Company were issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering and entitle holders to purchase up to 17,250,000 shares of Common Stock, at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Each redeemable whole Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per full share, subject to adjustment as described in the warrant agreement pursuant to which the Public Warrants were originally issued. The Public Warrants represent a freestanding financial instrument traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “ABLLW” and are legally detachable and separately exercisable from the related underlying shares of Common Stock.







About





Abacus







Abacus is a pioneering global alternative asset manager and market maker specializing in uncorrelated financial products. The Company leverages its longevity data and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity. This creates a high-return asset class uncorrelated to market fluctuations for institutional investors.





With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, including pending acquisitions, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products.







Forward Looking Statements







All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding the proposed transaction, including the expected closing of the proposed transaction; Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of ‎Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.





These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the SEC from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K, as amended, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







Contacts:







Robert Phillips – SVP Investor Relations





rob@abacuslife.com





(321) 290-1198





David Jackson – IR/Capital Markets Associate





djackson@abacuslife.com





(321) 299-0716







Abacus Life Public Relations







press@abacuslife.com







