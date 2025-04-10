Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) Soars 6.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) shares soared 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $7.10. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The surge in price reflects investors' optimism on the announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs imposed by President Trump on most countries, though a 10% tariff stays in place.



ABL stays focused on consolidating its position as a leading market maker and global alternative asset manager. The strength of partnerships with carriers and reinsurers remains a key contributor to its performance.



Marketing initiatives, international expansion, prudent capital deployment, increased assets under management and expanding institutional relationships bode well for growth. Focusing on innovative technology represents a core and growing part of its business strategy.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%. Revenues are expected to be $35.85 million, up 66.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Abacus Life, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ABL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Abacus Life, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Life Insurance industry. One other stock in the same industry, Voya Financial (VOYA), finished the last trading session 11.6% higher at $60.54. VOYA has returned -19.5% over the past month.

Voya's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.8% over the past month to $1.69. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -10.1%. Voya currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.