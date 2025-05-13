Is Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Abacus Life, Inc. is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 858 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Abacus Life, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABL's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ABL has gained about 11.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.6% on average. As we can see, Abacus Life, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.5%.

The consensus estimate for Annaly Capital Management's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Abacus Life, Inc. belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so ABL is performing better in this area.

Annaly Capital Management, however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. Currently, this 33-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved -2.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Abacus Life, Inc. and Annaly Capital Management as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abacus Life, Inc. (ABL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.