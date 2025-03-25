ABACUS LIFE Earnings Preview: Recent $ABL Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ABACUS LIFE ($ABL) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $30,093,202 and earnings of $0.14 per share.

ABACUS LIFE Insider Trading Activity

ABACUS LIFE insiders have traded $ABL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY J JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,107,050 shares for an estimated $16,856,400 .

. MATTHEW GANOVSKY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. KEVIN SCOTT KIRBY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. SEAN MCNEALY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. ADAM SAMUEL GUSKY has made 6 purchases buying 36,367 shares for an estimated $279,611 and 0 sales.

ABACUS LIFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of ABACUS LIFE stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

