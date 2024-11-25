News & Insights

Abacus Life Announces Successful $100 Million Offering

November 25, 2024 — 05:58 pm EST

The latest update is out from Abacus Life ( (ABL) ).

Abacus Life, Inc. has successfully priced its underwritten public offering, selling 12.5 million shares at $8 each, generating approximately $100 million. The offering includes a primary sale by the company and a secondary sale by certain stockholders. The proceeds will be used to support Abacus’s operations and strategic initiatives, while the company will not receive funds from the secondary sale. The offering is backed by prominent underwriters and aims to enhance Abacus’s growth and financial strategy.

