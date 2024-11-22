News & Insights

Abacus Life Announces Public Offering for Expansion

November 22, 2024 — 06:31 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Abacus Life ( (ABL) ).

Abacus Life, a global alternative asset manager, announced an underwritten public offering of 12.5 million shares of its common stock, aiming to raise funds for operations, including life settlement policy purchases and business expansion. The offering includes 10 million shares from the company and 2.5 million from selling stockholders, with a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase additional shares. While the offering’s completion depends on market conditions, Abacus expects to utilize proceeds for strategic growth and debt management, providing unique investment opportunities uncorrelated with market fluctuations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

