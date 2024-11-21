Abacus Life 12.5M share Spot Secondary priced at $8.00

The deal priced below last closing price of $8.71. Piper Sandler, TD Securities, KKR Capital, B. Riley and SG Americas are acting as joint book running managers for the offering.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ABL:
- Abacus Life announces offering of 12.5M shares of common stock
- Abacus Life Faces Integration Challenges and Risks with FCF Acquisition
- Abacus Life price target raised to $13 from $12 at Piper Sandler
- Abacus Life Reports Strong Third Quarter Growth
- Abacus Life reports Q3 adjusted EPS 20c, consensus 13c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.