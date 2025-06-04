Abacus Global Management Responds to False Short Attack Claims and Confirms Strong Financial Performance

Abacus Global Management responds to false claims, emphasizing strong financial performance and commitment to legal action against misinformation.

Abacus Global Management, Inc. responded to a false short-selling attack that questioned its financial practices and asset valuations, denying any wrongdoing. The company, which has a 20-year history in buying and selling life insurance policies, emphasized its consistent positive returns and financial integrity, reporting nearly 40% realized gains on capital investments of $126 million in the first quarter of 2025. CEO Jay Jackson stated that the allegations seem to stem from competitors and confirmed Abacus's commitment to legal action against those perpetuating the false claims. Abacus highlighted its strong regulatory compliance as the only publicly traded entity in its sector and plans to provide a more detailed response in the coming days.

Potential Positives

Abacus reported nearly 40% realized gains while deploying significant capital of $126 million, demonstrating strong financial performance and investment success.

The company has a 20-year track record of generating positive revenue, which reinforces its credibility and stability in the market.

Abacus is highly regulated and publicly traded, suggesting a commitment to transparency and accountability compared to privately-held competitors.

The response to the short attack indicates proactive legal measures, showing the company's determination to protect its reputation and address misinformation.

Potential Negatives

The press release acknowledges a "false and misleading short attack," indicating that the company is currently facing significant external skepticism and scrutiny, which could harm investor confidence.

Abacus expresses a need to defend against claims made by a competitor, potentially implying vulnerability in their market position and the need for aggressive legal action.

The mention of a "margin of error of 2%" in realized gains could raise concerns about the precision of their financial assessments, suggesting potential issues with financial forecasting or asset valuation.

FAQ

What is Abacus Global Management?

Abacus Global Management is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management and data-driven wealth solutions.

How has Abacus responded to the short attack?

Abacus has issued a statement rejecting the false claims and plans to pursue legal remedies against those responsible for the misleading attack.

What are Abacus's recent financial results?

In the first quarter of 2025, Abacus realized gains of nearly 40% after deploying $126 million in capital.

How long has Abacus been in the life insurance business?

Abacus has been buying and selling life insurance policies for over two decades, establishing trusted relationships in the industry.

What is unique about Abacus compared to its competitors?

Abacus is the only top player in the life insurance sector that is publicly traded, undergoing higher regulatory scrutiny.

$ABL Insider Trading Activity

$ABL insiders have traded $ABL stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW GANOVSKY (Co-Founder and President) sold 75,800 shares for an estimated $606,400

KEVIN SCOTT KIRBY (Co-Founder and President) sold 75,800 shares for an estimated $606,400

SEAN MCNEALY (Co-Founder and President) sold 75,800 shares for an estimated $606,400

JAY J JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 75,800 shares for an estimated $606,400

ADAM SAMUEL GUSKY has made 5 purchases buying 18,126 shares for an estimated $142,074 and 0 sales.

$ABL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $ABL stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



ORLANDO, Fla., June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in the alternative asset management space, today provided the following response to a false and misleading short attack.





Abacus has been buying and selling life insurance policies for over two decades with long-standing and trusted counter-party relationships. If Abacus used flawed data causing over-valuation of the underlying insurance product assets, the Company would be going out of business, not consistently producing positive





realized





returns. As highlighted in the first quarter 10-Q Abacus filed on May 8, 2025, Abacus realized gains of nearly 40% while deploying capital of 126 million. These realized gains were within a margin of error of 2% of the mark from the prior quarter.





"Our returns and valuation are audited, and consistent with a 20-year track record of generating positive revenue. This is a copy and paste of fiction from our largest competitor, who has been shopping this story for months. Our success and growth put a bullseye on us, that’s fine – we are going to continue to grow,” said Jay Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Abacus Global Management.





Abacus is highly regulated in nearly every state, and Abacus is the only top player in the category that is publicly traded, receiving higher scrutiny than our privately-held competitors.





Abacus will be producing a more detailed response to the inaccurate and false claims made by the short seller in the coming days.





Abacus is committed to pursuing all available legal remedies against the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating and disseminating the false and misleading short attack.







Forward-Looking Statements







All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this press release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Abacus. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to statements regarding: Abacus’s financial and operational outlook; Abacus’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Abacus’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).





While Abacus believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the ‎fact that Abacus’s loss reserves are bases on estimates and may be inadequate to cover ‎its actual losses; the failure to properly price Abacus’s insurance policies; the ‎geographic concentration of Abacus’s business; the cyclical nature of Abacus’s industry; the ‎impact of regulation on Abacus’s business; the effects of competition on Abacus’s business; the failure of ‎Abacus’s relationships with independent agencies; the failure to meet Abacus’s investment ‎objectives; the inability to raise capital on favorable terms or at all; the ‎effects of acts of terrorism; and the effectiveness of Abacus’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.





These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Abacus with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Abacus cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Abacus assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Abacus does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.







About Abacus







Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.





Contacts:







Investor Relations







Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs





rob@abacusgm.com





(321) 290-1198





David Jackson – Director of IR/Capital Markets





david@abacusgm.com





(321) 299-0716







Abacus Global Management Public Relations







press@abacusgm.com



